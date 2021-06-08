Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

