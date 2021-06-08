Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $118.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61. Crown has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

