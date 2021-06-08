CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $191,496.91

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $191,496.91 and approximately $3,995.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00260145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002243 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.