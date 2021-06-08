CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSLLY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.36. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

