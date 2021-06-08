Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,604. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

