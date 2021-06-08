Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 40.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,077,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,658. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

