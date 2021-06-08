Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Glenn Hedde Sells 11,681 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.