cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $6,222.38 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $6,222.38 or 0.18974838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $62.22 million and $150,810.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

