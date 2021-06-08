CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Daniel P. Finke Sells 37,594 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 4,259,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

