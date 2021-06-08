D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $423.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

