DA Davidson Begins Coverage on iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:IPW opened at $6.85 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
About iPower
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.