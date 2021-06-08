DA Davidson Begins Coverage on iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $6.85 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

