Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €80.29 ($94.46). Daimler shares last traded at €79.54 ($93.58), with a volume of 1,748,751 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.88 ($99.85).

The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

