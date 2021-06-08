DAOBet (BET) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $355,184.24 and approximately $345.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,944.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $570.91 or 0.01787197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00490701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00060127 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001473 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

