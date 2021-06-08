Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Critical Survey

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 8.97 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -44.97 Datadog $603.47 million 47.26 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

Datadog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 6 0 3.00 Datadog 1 7 12 0 2.55

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $108.35, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66% Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02%

Summary

Datadog beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

