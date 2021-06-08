David A. Pierce Sells 1,654 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 421.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

