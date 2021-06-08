David M. Klein Sells 25,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SHO stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.