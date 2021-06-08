David Tokpay Kong Sells 15,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

SVM opened at C$7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

SVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

