Davis R M Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,277.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,487.33 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

