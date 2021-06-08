DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. 19,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

