Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $240,663.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $240,663.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $128.90 or 0.00390346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,007 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

