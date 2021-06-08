Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.50. 234,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,653. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.38.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.