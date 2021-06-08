Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Decreased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $355.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.