Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $355.43 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

