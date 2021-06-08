DeGate Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $253,985.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and $253,985.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.