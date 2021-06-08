Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.42% of Denali Therapeutics worth $374,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 312.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,127. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

