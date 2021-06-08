Desire (DSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $37,054.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.60 or 0.07594713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.01772977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00477898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00168386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.00757545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00490736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00394945 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.