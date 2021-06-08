Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $273.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

