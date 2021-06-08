Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

