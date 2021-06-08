Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.