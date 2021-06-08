Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Johnson Rice’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

FANG opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

