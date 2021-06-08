DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.