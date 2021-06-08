Digitalcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $628,653.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,922.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.22 or 0.07460613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.11 or 0.01740780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00470256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00165604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.00732340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00485182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00383010 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,451,473 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars.

