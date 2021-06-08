DMM: Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $2.01 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.