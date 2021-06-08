Dogeswap Price Hits $65.91 on Top Exchanges (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for approximately $65.91 or 0.00199705 BTC on major exchanges. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $32,586.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

