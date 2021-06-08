Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of D opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

