Douglas Wells Brown Sells 15,714 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,258.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 25,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,828. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.