DraftCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,011.24 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,011.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

