Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $31.09

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $30.29. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1,874 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

