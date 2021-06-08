DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00982057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.28 or 0.09545834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00092792 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

