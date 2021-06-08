Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Realty in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $48.61 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.