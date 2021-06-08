Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $520.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

