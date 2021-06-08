DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

