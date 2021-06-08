DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,091. The company has a market cap of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

