Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,905.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $7,905.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,865.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.07514440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.82 or 0.01766269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00475359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00165050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.60 or 0.00745640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00490695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00395423 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

