Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE EFL opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46.

