Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 7.6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.76. 21,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 618,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
