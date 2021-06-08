Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 7.6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.76. 21,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 618,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

