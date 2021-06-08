EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDTXU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

