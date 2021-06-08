Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $69,819.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00961789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.62 or 0.09448880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050391 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

