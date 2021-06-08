Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

ESTC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. 11,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,659. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.26.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

