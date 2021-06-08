Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.89.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

