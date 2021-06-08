Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,137 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.46. 80,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $331.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

